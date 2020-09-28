For her high school senior year art portfolio, Jessica Palmer focused on the relationships between Mother Nature and goddesses of various cultures, and she was inspired by the Navajo region and its people for "New Dawn," which depicts a young Navajo woman transitioning into adulthood. The setting and morning sky match that youthful vibrancy.
Palmer, a member of the class of 2020 at North Murray High School, received Honorable Mention in this year's Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, for the piece.
"I like to explore nature scenes and (try to) match the backgrounds with what a person is feeling," Palmer said. In "New Dawn," her subject is "young and new, so it's an early sunrise morning."
"Nature is ever-changing — there's nothing constant about it — and there's nothing constant in life, either," Palmer said. "You're changing throughout the day."
In Palmer's early senior portfolio pieces, she stuck mostly to chalk pastels, but she soon incorporated more colored pencils, and "New Dawn" is a blend of the two, with the sky and ground the former and the figure the latter, she said, noting, "I wanted to make it more realistic."
"With chalk, you can always go back and try to blend more, (so it offers) maneuverability, but it's also a very soft medium," she said. Chalk "can get away from you."
"The browns and reds blend, but green just goes everywhere," she said with a chuckle. Colored pencils "give you a more solid look."
She prefers "warmer colors," but light blue is actually her favorite, and "there's always something blue on my paper," such as the necklace and eyes of her figure in "New Dawn," she said. "I'm just drawn to blue."
Palmer advises inexperienced artists not to settle on a personal style early. Instead, they should allow style to find them through practice and education.
"A lot of artists set a style just so people know (the art) 'is mine,'" but it would be advisable for them to "understand the foundations of art, first, then progress into your own style," she said. "My style is realistic, with cartoon-like expressions," as in "New Dawn," for example, "the background is realistic, but she has very big eyes and a very round face."
Another of Palmer's favorite pieces features an African woman as "earth mother," with a bright sky and animals all around, she said. "I just like how happy that piece feels."
Graves, R-Ranger, hosted a modified competition for high school students in the 14th Congressional District, which includes Murray and Whitfield counties, due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and all student art was submitted digitally, according to the congressman's office. Local judges, chosen by the Rome Area Council for the Arts, selected the top three places, along with a pair of honorable mentions.
"It was so cool" to receive Honorable Mention status in the contest, Palmer said. "It's kind of scary to put yourself out there like that, but it's very uplifting" to receive kudos.
Kristy Sitton, Palmer's high school art teacher, called her "the kind of student every teacher wants to have in class."
"She always puts forth her best effort, and she is always ahead of the curve," Sitton said. "A very gifted artist, (Palmer) is always challenging herself so that she can be better."
Art "is a challenge," Palmer said. "You set a goal, and you get a sense of accomplishment when it turns out."
For a perfectionist like Palmer, the toughest lesson she's had to learn is that "it's never going to be perfect in art," she said. "I don't know how many times I've stared and stared at something forever because I want it to be perfect."
She's struck a bargain with herself.
"I set it aside for a day and work on something else," she said. "If it looks like nothing major needs to be done to it when I come back to it (after that day), then it's done."
Palmer's sketchbook is her constant companion, both for practicing and "for when inspiration strikes," Sitton said. "I am so proud of her, and I know that she will accomplish great things."
Palmer started carrying her sketchbook as a matter of course freshman year "as a way to keep myself busy," she said. "If I see someone with a cool shirt, I can just sketch it, or if there's a lull in class, I can practice."
Palmer didn't have art class in school until she reached North Murray, so "I'm mostly self-taught," although Sitton has been a mentor, she said. In addition to offering new methods, techniques and perspective, Sitton helped guide Palmer through applying to college based on her experiences.
Palmer is attending the Savannah College of Art and Design, and "I can't wait to see what she does with her education," Sitton said. Palmer's dream is to be an animator for the Walt Disney Co., "and I have no doubt she can do it."
Palmer has "always loved Disney movies," and after viewing a behind-the-scenes feature on "how they did 'Snow White,' I wanted to do that,'' she said. For Palmer, art is a means for her to "calm down," as well as a manner in which she can release her "emotions in a way that is productive."
She has already identified areas where she can improve her art.
"I could get better at anatomy and understanding how the body works," she said. "Proportions, I sometimes struggle with."
Successfully applying to the Savannah College of Art and Design required "a lot of work" and consideration, Palmer said. "I wanted to make sure they could hear my voice" in the pieces she submitted.
"I'm excited to start something new and explore the industry," she added. "It's going to be an experience, but I like to learn new things, and hopefully it will all work out in the end."
