In the space of about a month, the unemployment rate in metro Dalton (Whitfield and Murray counties) almost quadrupled to 20.5% in April, a record and the highest in the state, from 5.2% in March.
The new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic shutdown imposed by the state to help fight the virus left many local residents without jobs and forced local charities to completely rethink the way they help the needy.
Pamela Cudd, executive director of City of Refuge, said that agency had to completely remake its food bank. City of Refuge provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
"We couldn't open the food bank to the general public because of social distancing," she said. "But we knew we had to meet the food insecurity needs. We switched over to mobile food distribution. And the people who tend to our food bank are generally retirees, people at high risk for the virus. We couldn't put them in danger, so Rock Bridge Community Church put out a call for volunteers and they just really stepped up for us."
Those volunteers helped City of Refuge box up and deliver meals to those in need.
"We've delivered more than 19,750 meals," said Cudd. "We are Christians. We do what we can and put our faith in God."
Dalton’s Greater Works, a ministry that serves the homeless and others in need in the Greater Dalton area, also had to make changes to the way it delivers meals.
“There was a big increase in demand for our daily meals,” said founder Robert Hill. “We are serving three meals a day, five days a week. Before COVID, we were serving breakfast and lunch four days a week, and a dinner one night a week.”
Pat Thompson, business manager for the Salvation Army in the Dalton area, said that since April that organization has "served 43 families in Whitfield County who had some sort of need because of COVID."
Those weren't necessarily because someone had the virus but families who were in need because a family member had been laid off or forced to quarantine and not able to work.
Overall, the number of families served by the Salvation Army in the Dalton area almost doubled during the height of the shutdown from 2019.
The Salvation Army served 90 families in March, compared to 48 in March 2019, and 80 families in April, compared to 57 in April 2019.
Thompson said the timing of the shutdown may have actually helped reduce the demand for services by charities since many people were getting tax refunds and many adults received a stimulus check.
"That may have given people a little bit of a cushion," she said. "But if unemployment remains high, many people will have exhausted those funds and will be in need."
Like other agencies, the Salvation Army reports it had to rethink how its food bank serves people.
"Our food bank is a huge part of what we do, but how do you get food to people if they can't come in?" Thompson said. "We partnered with several churches. Rock Bridge is the one that has done the most. If we have a family call in and they can't come in, either because they lack transportation or they are quarantined, we take their information over the phone and verify what we can, and then Rock Bridge sends a volunteer to pick up their food and deliver it to them. That's in Whitfield and Murray counties. "
They have also had to expand the items their food bank provides. Thompson said for families who have someone diagnosed with the coronavirus and are under quarantine, they bring cleaning supplies to help keep the home disinfected as well as face masks and hygiene products.
"This is new, getting hygiene and cleaning supplies to people," she said.
The Dalton Organization of Churches United for People (DOC-UP) provides assistance to Whitfield County residents who need temporary help paying for rent, utilities or prescription drugs. Since March, DOC-UP has provided $23,248 in aid to 87 households, and Interim Director Sherry Carter said it has connected "uncounted others with information about resources relevant to their particular needs."
"DOC-UP has been available to clients throughout the COVID epidemic by adapting with phone interviews and more electronic communication with clients," Carter said. "Because volunteers needed to abide by 'stay at home' orders, the staff has worked to field as many client calls as possible. Call volume has been up and down because of temporary stays on some evictions and power shutoffs, plus the arrival of federal relief for some (but not all) people."
Carter said some of the people DOC-UP has been helping say they have never needed help before.
"We have seen former clients who are doing well donate a portion of their relief checks, and some clients cancel appointments if their aid arrived," she said.
