"The Glitter Girls" cast was five weeks into rehearsals when COVID-19 shut down live theater in March 2020, but the production will finally open Friday at the Dalton Little Theatre.
"It feels great to be in the theater," said Judith Beasley, who plays Mamie Ewing, wife of a mayoral candidate. Audience members ought to "come expecting to have a good time."
"Every night, we dissolve into laughter at least once or twice during rehearsals," Beasley added. "This cast, we just have so much fun together."
In one particular scene, retired schoolteacher Mayvonne Rausch recounts her experience following the advice of her "hippie sister" to play music for the baby inside of her by putting records between her legs, said Helen Crawford, who portrays Rausch. "That is a very funny scene."
"I think that adults will enjoy the witty banter between the characters, and there's almost this caricature element to the characters that is a lot of fun," said Alana Sane, who plays Valerie Fairhope. "At times, the audience can identify with them, but also distance themselves in the way (because) they are so absurd, (so) it's going to be a night of laughter, which is what so many people need right now."
There is "a lot of humor, some of it dark humor," said director Jeff Adair. Sitcoms like "The Golden Girls" and "Designing Women," as well as movies like "Steel Magnolias," influenced playwright Mark Dunn, and the play's setting of fictional Hickman Hills is loosely based on Dalton.
Sane "found it compelling that the show is sort of based on Dalton in an exaggerated and over-the-top way," she said. "Audiences should be ready to relax and laugh."
"Hickman Hills is a lot like Dalton in many ways," added Sane, who heads the drama department at Dalton Junior High School. "You might even see a character or two that reminds you of someone you know."
Hickman Hills "is a Northwest Georgia town founded on the textile industry," said Adair, a friend of Dunn's. The main character, Trudy Tromaine, made her fortune from the textile industry, but she never married nor had children, so she plans to leave her money to one of her Glitter Girls.
"The women in her social club have been like her family," like sisters and daughters, Adair said. Tromaine devises a ruse — telling her friends she's dying — to determine "who would be the most deserving (of her $16 million fortune) and who would do the most with it."
"Most of Dunn's plays have a Southern flavor" — he's a Memphis native — and the Dalton Little Theatre has presented several, including a world premiere, Adair said. "The Glitter Girls" has a "cross-generational cast" — cast members range from as young as 18 to nearly 80 — and "cross-generational appeal."
Dunn's plays are "original and usually well-attended," said Crawford, who has performed in four, including "Belles," for which she won a Dalton Little Theatre Billy Award. "Audiences love comedy, especially Southern comedy, here in Whitfield County."
Crawford was in "The Glitter Girls" cast in 2020, so she's waited more than two years to bring this role to the stage.
"Mayvonne is the oldest in the group, and she taught several" of the other members, she said. Consequently, "I speak up and chide others" when she deems that necessary.
Fairhope "is quite the character, with a pretty shady past when it comes to the husbands of the other Glitter Girls, (and) she has an attitude where she is aware of herself in a way that I have never been, which has been fun to play," Sane said. "She's brazen and gutsy and all of the things I am not, but that's why it is called acting."
"I enjoy her sarcasm and humor in the way she looks at life," added Sane. "All of these women have been through some pretty heavy stuff, but they navigate it in a way that is very real, very human and — a lot of times — very humorous."
Ewing "has finally found a husband she can stay with, and she's moved up in life," Beasley said. "She enjoys her friends, although sometimes she laughs more at them than with them, and she loves her cocktails."
Beasley was a relatively late addition to the cast, but she's glad she joined the ensemble, she said.
"It sounded fun, and it has been fun."
Crawford didn't begin acting until age 50 — while assisting backstage for a Dalton Little Theatre show, someone suggested she audition for an on-stage role, and she landed a spot in "Guys and Dolls" — and she's been a member of the Dalton Little Theatre for 30 years.
"At my age — I'll be 80 in June — memorizing my lines is excellent mental exercise," Crawford noted. "It keeps my mind sharp."
"The Glitter Girls" opens Friday at 7 p.m., with additional 7 p.m. performances this Saturday and Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee this Sunday. Tickets are available online at https://www.daltonlittletheatre.com/.
This is the first Dalton Little Theatre show since the start of the pandemic where masks are not mandatory for audience members, Adair said. Cast members are all vaccinated against COVID-19 — a condition for auditioning — and masks are "encouraged, but not mandated, for" those in the audience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.