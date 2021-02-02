Pandemic doesn't stop artists from sharing their passion with local students

Westwood School students flew, dove, glided and crawled like insects as part of an immersive lesson delivered virtually by theater artist/storyteller Kay Rosenblum last month.
"It was all so much fun, and I love Dalton," Rosenblum said. "All the kids were so attentive and sweet."
Gabe Vasalinda's first-grade students "really enjoyed" Rosenblum's program, said the Westwood School teacher. "My students were very engaged throughout."
Oscar N. Jonas Foundation partnership artists continuing their workshops with students in local schools this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic has not only enriched the students, who benefit from the artists' knowledge and experience, but the artists themselves.
"When the whole (pandemic) hit, I was confused and didn't know what I was going to do," but recording instructional videos and performing live segments for students has been "a really fun way to connect with kids," said Rosenblum, who shared presentations with six schools in the Dalton Public Schools system in early January. "I like interacting with kids, and it brings me a lot of joy."
Because of COVID-19 precautions, artists haven't been able to visit schools, as they usually do, but they've done their tutorials virtually, said Susan Reams, who chairs the Jonas Foundation board. In a normal year, the Jonas Foundation raises funds for art education programs and sends artists to more than 40 schools — including schools in the Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools systems — served by the Jonas partnership.
Oscar N. Jonas, a Dalton carpet pioneer and community leader, was an advocate for the arts, as was his wife, Peggy. Following his death, friends united with business, civic and educational leaders to create the foundation, which has a mission of promoting the arts locally, including in schools.
Renee Rector, Jonas Artist in Residency Coordinator for the Creative Arts Guild, worked with Lisa Hackney, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools; Barbie Kendrick, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Murray County Schools; and Karey Williams, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, to continue the program during this pandemic year, Reams said. Artist visits scheduled for the first semester were pushed to the second to provide time to refine the process, and those performances were transitioned to the virtual realm.
That had some perhaps unforeseen benefits.
For example, "I never would have been able to do all those classrooms at six schools in three days (in person)," Rosenblum said. "It would have taken me 12 days to do that" in-person, but she instead did them from the comfort of her home in efficient fashion.
Technology departments have been instrumental in ensuring these tutorials go off without a hitch, as "the goal was to get an experience for students that would be as close to face to face with flexibility and ease of access for all parties involved," Reams said. School technicians "were challenged to find and use a single easy access platform that could be accessed by artist, classrooms, virtual students and other guests."
For Dalton Public Schools, Nick Sun, a director of school support, "was terrific," Rosenblum said. "He made the events go smooth."
“We chose Zoom as our platform in a webinar format, (which) allowed us to set up a beforehand practice session with the artist and then open it up to the registered attendees," according to Sun. "We wanted to ensure as much as we could for the artist to focus not on the technology, but on their craft to bring an entertaining and engaging experience to our students.”
Rosenblum has long worked with the Fulton County Schools Teaching Museum, and the museum asked her to shift her presentations to video this year, which she did. Her workshops in Dalton Public Schools included some of those elements, but also live portions.
"I was excited for the live (pieces), because I do a lot with movement, and I was able to see them," she said. "I could see them moving around and their expressions."
The only drawback to virtual lessons is "I can't hear the laughter," she said. "I do a lot of jokes, and laughter is a big part of that, so I miss that."
Though Rosenblum may not have been able to hear the laughter, Vasalinda said there was plenty of chortling among his students.
"The giggles I heard from my students were very heartwarming, and the movement was just what we needed," Vasalinda said. Rosenblum talked, read, sang and delivered hand movements "to ensure that the students were able to participate."
Rosenblum credits her family for helping her adjust to videos, live and recorded.
Her husband, a retired actor who often assisted her in-person events, now pitches in with videos, she said. For example, for the portion of a video set at the North Pole, "he threw 'snow' at me."
Her granddaughter resides in Argentina, so they do regular projects together over video and share stories, she said. "She's been my little helper without knowing it."
Through her interactions with her granddaughter, "I'm figuring out what you can and can't do (remotely), and I'm getting used to it," she said. Face to face, "it's big, big, big," but on the small screen, "it's small, small, small" in terms of gestures, etc.
Students "generally want to have a fun time, and I'm there to have a fun time with them," Rosenblum said. "We're moving, interacting, doing and learning all at the same time, and I like to impart knowledge in a way they can receive well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.