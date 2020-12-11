Pandemic doesn't stop early literacy push in county

While COVID-19 forced Whitfield County's early education initiative to adapt this year, the program hasn't slowed down its efforts.
"We had to retool lots of things because of the pandemic, but we could do that (seamlessly) because the systems were already in place here," said Suzanne Harbin, director of the early childhood initiative for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "The work continues."
For example, Big Red Reads still provided numerous books at meal sites this summer.
Most of the books in each package were meant to help students practice reading, and there's typically one designed for "family read aloud," Alice Ensley, literacy coordinator for Dalton Public Schools, explained this summer. In addition to the free, grade-level books for students of all ages, "we also give away books for children (from) birth to prekindergarten, (as well as) bilingual books."
Big Red Reads books are divided by grade level, and as much as possible they incorporate other school subjects, such as math, science and social studies, Ensley said in April. "I'm a strong believer that children become better readers by reading" books they "can read and want to read."
Whitfield County Schools has adjusted the usual protocol for "book blasts," said Michelle Caldwell, who was recently named Whitfield County Schools' director of accountability and assessment after serving several years as the system's elementary curriculum coordinator. Instead of students rushing in groups to receive books during a book blast, United Way volunteers rolled a cart around several school buildings to allow students to pick out books one at a time, "which took forever, but they all got a book."
The Power Lunches initiative, a partnership between the United Way of Northwest Georgia and Whitfield County Schools, provided books to Whitfield County students during the summer.
Community volunteers adopted a summer feeding site, and volunteers went there weekly so youth could pick out books to keep, according to Stephanie Hogshead, director of volunteer engagement for the United Way of Northwest Georgia. "The idea was to build libraries for the kids to have in their home and help combat the 'summer slide.'"
"One of the biggest things we find with students is a summer gap," Lisleni Pace, who has worked in Whitfield County Schools at both Eastside Elementary and Eastbrook Middle School, explained this summer. "This is an easy thing for them to do: come over and grab a book (while) they also get a meal."
Summer programming has been pivotal in improving literacy for years, and this summer was no exception, despite the pandemic, Woodason said. "Our kids learn throughout the entire year, so we don't have that summer slide."
Whitfield County has been recognized as a Pacesetter in Grade-Level Proficiency for the second consecutive year, honored both for strides made in early literacy as well as in the category of Bright Spot for Parent Success for parent outreach efforts. The accolades are from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a collaborative effort of funders, nonprofit partners, business leaders, government agencies, states and communities across the nation working to help children from low-income families succeed in school and life.
"We're blessed to live in a community where everyone comes together to support kids," Caldwell said. "It's rewarding, and it makes me feel proud."
