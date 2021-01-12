Pandemic, election fallout mark return to Gold Dome for lawmakers

ATLANTA — While the Georgia General Assembly convened on schedule for the 2021 session, little is the same from years past.
Lawmakers returned to the Gold Dome Monday donning masks, walking past an 8-foot fence being constructed around the building and prepping for a battle over election legislation.
The state is setting records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reaching levels beyond the state’s peak in the summer months. The death rate, too, is spiking near the numbers Georgia grappled with in August of last year.
Both the House and Senate, for the first time, have mandated that masks be worn within the chambers. Members and staff will be required to undergo twice-weekly COVID-19 tests in an attempt to prevent an outbreak at the Capitol.
The length and success of the session largely depends on the state getting control of the rapidly spreading virus.
“We'll have to make decisions kind of on the fly if the rate spikes (in Georgia),” House Speaker David Ralston told reporters last week. “We have to get our work done."
One thing remains top of mind for many lawmakers: election turmoil that has gripped the country, with Georgia caught in the middle after President Donald Trump called Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to find votes for the president.
Just last week the U.S. Capitol in Washington was stormed by a mob of Trump loyalists who were encouraged to do so by the president. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and other top state officials warned that such violence would not be tolerated in the Peach State.
Despite Democratic wins in the state for President-elect Joe Biden and in two U.S. Senate runoffs, Republicans still hold the majority in both state chambers, with many GOP representatives calling for an overhaul of the state’s absentee ballot program that is viewed by some to have benefited Democratic candidates. Raffensperger has announced his support for legislation that would do away with no-excuse absentee ballot voting.
Ralston said during his pre-session press conference last week he is not convinced that is the right move and told reporters it will take a strong case to convince him otherwise.
Kemp is set to deliver his annual State of the State address Thursday and release his version of the budget, expected to impacted by an economy devastated by the pandemic and harsh cuts to state agencies last year. The House and Senate plan joint budget meetings throughout next week.
Lawmakers still have some unfinished business from last session concerning social and racial justice. After passing hate crimes legislation last year, social justice advocates hope the lawmakers will look to reform the state's controversial citizen’s arrest law.
Based on the 2020 census, lawmakers will also take part in the once-a-decade redistricting process that consists of redrawing the maps for the state's legislative and congressional districts. The process typically allows the party in power to redraw maps in its favor.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
