Pandemic hasn't caused a big dent in Whitfield sales tax collections so far

Since March, residents of Whitfield County have endured the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a state-mandated shutdown of nonessential activity for most of April, and seen a record-high 20.5% unemployment rate that same month. But they kept spending.
Sales tax collections for Whitfield County have dipped only slightly compared to 2019.
President Donald Trump proclaimed a national emergency on March 11 because of COVID-19. Three days later, Gov. Brian Kemp issued his own emergency order, and two days after that, he closed public schools for in-person classes.
On March 23, Kemp barred public gatherings of more than 50 people, closed bars and ordered the elderly and those with compromised immune systems to shelter in place. On April 2, he issued a statewide shelter-in-place order, barring people from leaving their homes for nonessential activities. That order ended on May 1.
Whitfield County Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) collections came to $1.486 million in March, down 5.1% from March 2019.
In April, Whitfield County's LOST collections came to $1.4 million, down 8.6% from April 2019, even as the unemployment rate soared to 20.5% from 5.2% in March.
But through the first six months of this year, LOST collections are down just 0.9% from last year. Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners said at their meeting Monday they are happy with how sales tax collections are going.
Carl Gabrini, a professor at Dalton State College's Wright School of Business, said he would have "expected the numbers to be a little worse. We've fared pretty well in sales tax distributions compared to some other counties around the state."
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said he, too, was slightly surprised.
"But you've got to remember, we've got the only Home Depot in this area. The only Lowe's. We've got three Walmarts and all of our supermarkets," he said. "And you can't underestimate the power of the carpet industry here."
The city of Dalton receives about 35% of LOST dollars, which are divided among Whitfield County and its cities based on an agreement between the local governments.
Pennington also points to the federal government's efforts to prop up consumer demand, sending $1,200 to many adults and providing $600 a week in supplemental unemployment insurance payments to those who lost their jobs.
"We had a lot of people in this area making more from unemployment than they did working," he said.
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham agrees that the unemployment compensation made a difference.
"Given that our peak unemployment rate during this pandemic was 20%, sales tax collections in March, April and May were higher than I would've expected," he said. "I'm sure the bump in unemployment compensation associated with the stimulus kept consumer spending stronger than it would've otherwise been."
Some Dalton residents agreed that the stimulus payments helped them maintain their spending.
"I spent my ($1,200) on a generator," said Ron Gilbert. "I know somebody that used her's as part of a down payment on a car."
Mary Clarke said she used her $1,200 for some needed repairs to her home.
"I would have had to do that anyway," she said. "But this allowed me to do it without having to cut back somewhere else."
At the national level, the news hasn't been as good. Gross domestic product, the measure of total final output, shrank a record 32.9% in the second quarter of this year (April through June).
Gabrini said he's more optimistic about the third quarter.
"With the government seemingly committed to some degree of openness and not shutting everything back down again, I expect the third quarter will be better," he said. "The second quarter could have been the worst of it."
But Pennington said he's concerned about longer-term growth.
"When all of this money the government has pumped into the economy runs out, that's when we'll see how strong the economy really is," he said.
