Pandemic takes bite out of revenues for school nutrition departments

With almost 50% of U.S. students eating free or reduced-price lunches pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the closing of school buildings for the final couple of months of the most recent academic year eliminated revenue for school nutrition departments from those children who do pay for meals.
"We've been hurt, revenue-wise, but we are hanging on," said Angie Brown, director of nutrition for Whitfield County Schools. "We lost à la carte lines" and all the full-pay students.
Furthermore, having to individually package all items and send them out for the school system's summer nutrition program has driven up costs, Brown said. However, "our staff has done an excellent job of moving inventory where we need it to eliminate food waste."
In addition, "we're not buying some tables and equipment we might have" otherwise to conserve funds, she said. Finally, nutrition services has been the beneficiary of several community donations, from breakfast carts to coolers, so "a lot of people have helped us."
For the Dalton Public Schools nutrition department, "some of our costs went up, but a lot of them went down, and we showed a profit for the year, but that was because this happened so late in the year," said Wimberly Brackett, director of nutrition for Dalton Public Schools. "It's definitely a concern for next year."
In Dalton Public Schools, 72% of students receive free and reduced price lunches, according to Theresa Perry, chief financial officer. Nutrition Services has total revenues of nearly $6 million.
Though the latest relief bill from the U.S. House of Representatives allocates $3 billion for child nutrition programs from now through September 2021, that bill faces long odds in the Senate, according to USA Today. "On April 27, a group of more than three dozen national school associations, nutritional groups and other nonprofits sent a letter urging Congress to provide school meal programs nationwide with $2.6 billion in the next congressional relief package 'to mitigate a portion of the estimated, significant financial loss that school nutrition programs have and will continue to experience.'"
Whitfield County Schools will continue its summer meals program, offered free to youth 18 and under through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, through July 31, Brown said. When the new school year begins in early August, they'll adjust service based on how the year opens, as it remains to be determined whether students will attend classes in traditional fashion or if the pandemic will force school systems into some type of distance learning.
Brown has been pondering how the next school year may look from a nutrition perspective for weeks, she said. "Do we have to do more grab-and-go? Do we have to feed them in classrooms? We're investigating all of that, now."
Brackett has already begun planning for an atypical start to the 2020-21 school year, as it's possible students will still be distance learning, or some students might attend schools on an irregular basis, or students might have to eat in their classrooms rather than in cafeterias.
"We have menus set for August-December, and I designed it where kids would eat in classrooms, not go through a lunch line," she said. "The most difficult thing for us to manage would be a hybrid schedule with a small number of kids in school and a large number at home, but we'll adjust and have a plan for that if we need to."
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests minimizing large gatherings, like in school cafeterias, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Perry said. Consequently, at least to start the 2020-21 academic year, "we're on track to serve meals in classrooms."
