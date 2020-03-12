ATLANTA -- A new parent council will offer advice and recommendations to the state child-welfare agency on ways to prevent child abuse and neglect.
The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services announced the creation of its Georgia Parent Advisory Council, made up of volunteers with lived experience in accessing community-based prevention services available to families in Georgia or with lived experience in the child welfare system. Some are birth parents, adoptive parents or foster parents of children coping with difficult circumstances. Others were in foster care themselves. All are committed advocates for children.
"The variety of members is one of the strengths of the council because it will bring a healthy range of diverse insights and opinions to our work," said Natalie Towns, director of child abuse prevention for the agency's Prevention and Community Support Section. "We are seeking their input because we value the parent voice and authentic parent engagement."
The council will weigh in on strategies for helping the agency promote resources to prevent the main causes of child abuse and neglect. Georgia gets more than 140,000 reports yearly of alleged child abuse, most of it related to neglect.
Child neglect most commonly results from social and environmental influences such as substance abuse, mental illness, poverty and lack of parenting knowledge. Community-based prevention services can be very effective in addressing these risk factors for child abuse and neglect.
"Determined communities can do something about child abuse and neglect, and our job is to help them know how," Towns said. "The Parent Advisory Council will make sure we've thought of every avenue."
The council's mission will also include working to expand partnerships between parents and agency staff and to reduce the need for out-of-home placement of children in foster care. It will provide training to other parents and advocate for improvements in the child-welfare system.
The council is structured to have one member from each of the agency's 14 regions. It currently has eight members, leaving an opportunity for volunteers especially from the five regions in Middle Georgia.
The members of the Parent Advisory Council are Carmen Coates of Stone Mountain, Elena Evans of Leesburg, Kristy Garner of Springfield, Karina Garrison of Calhoun, Lydia P. Goodson of Rockmart, Eileen Graham of Jonesboro, Deidre Rountree of Valdosta and Tavarous Saint-Louis of Decatur.
Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the council should send an email requesting an application to lindsey.dale@dhs.ga.gov.
