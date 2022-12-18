'Parents' Day Out' fundraiser planned

Front row, from left, Molly Watts, Jeb Bethel, Annette Passmore and Andrei Ortiz, and back row, Hayden Poe, William Carlson, Mikayla Waters, Kolbi Bonds, Prachy Patel and Jocelyn Chiesa are leading fine arts workshops at the Wednesday, Dec. 21, Fine Arts Academy “Parents’ Day Out” fundraiser. Bring your third-, fourth- or fifth-grader to Dalton High School at 9:30 a.m. and these students will lead them in a one-day mini-camp experience featuring theater, chorus, band and art workshops culminating in a performance of what they learn at 3:30 p.m. Lunch (cheese or pepperoni pizza) and a holiday snack are included in the price of the event ($50 per student), as well as a commemorative art piece that students make themselves. To register for the Dalton Fine Arts Academy's “Parents’ Day Out” fill out and submit a form at https://forms.gle/7JmN5bPVHsUCeXuk8. All proceeds from “Parents’ Day Out” benefit the Dalton Fine Arts Academy.