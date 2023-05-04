Many people may know that a small creek, a tributary of the larger Mill Creek, runs through the campus of Dalton's Park Creek School.
But they may not know that small creek is very important.
"For a long time, we've known there is a fish called the trispot darter in Mill Creek," said Carl Wilms, Park Creek gardener and facilitator. "It's on the endangered species list."
When the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service looked at that small tributary they found a breeding population of the trispot darter. That began a collaboration between the school and a number of other organizations to protect the fish.
"You protect the fish by protecting the tributary, and you protect the tributary by protecting the habitat around the creek," Wilms said.
Many of those partners came together recently to teach students more about the creek, the habitat around it and the biological diversity there.
"Park Creek under the guidance of (Principal) Will Esters has brought together a collaboration of organizations to help enhance the habitat around the tributary of Mill Creek," said Wilms. "In conjunction with that, we have built a garden and greenhouse to help address food insecurities in the community."
"Today, some of our partners, primarily in the habitat restoration (area), have gathered here in anticipation of Earth Day (April 22)," he said. "From Dalton State College, we have some folks presenting on invertebrate animals. We have the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Aquarium showing fish they have trapped from the stream. We have demonstrations on birds and bird banding. The Tennessee Aquarium is presenting on insects. We have people from the (State Botanical Garden of Georgia) talking about plants."
Each class was divided into five groups, with each group visiting two of the stations. They then went back into the classroom and shared with each other what they saw.
Third-grader Marcelo Martinez said the experience was "really cool."
"It was nice of these people to come out here and talk to us," he said. "I hope that we are able to protect the creek. We found out there are a lot of species here, and some of them are endangered. They need our help."
Abi Hunt with the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga was helping show box turtles to the students.
"They seem to be really enjoying this," she said.
At the station manned by the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, students learned about photosynthesis, the process by which plants turn energy from light into chemicals that sustain their existence.
"That was really interesting," said Jesus Baca. "It's amazing what plants do."
The Tennessee Aquarium produced a video of the event, which can be found at https://youtu.be/XFHwED5AKxE
