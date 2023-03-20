Each year, scouts, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets, history buffs, community leaders and preservationists aid in the maintenance and restoration of numerous sites as part of Park Day, the American Battlefield Trust’s annual hands-on preservation event. Thousands of volunteers across the country will participate as Park Day celebrates its 27th year on Saturday, April 15, with events in 27 states.
Locally, several events are planned. The biggest will be at Rocky Face Ridge Park at 2209 Crow Valley Road in Dalton.
The American Battlefield Trust, formerly the Civil War Trust, works to protect and preserve Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 battlefields. The trust and the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program provided funding for Whitfield County to acquire parts of the 1,000-acre site of the Rocky Face Ridge Park, which contains numerous Civil War fortifications and was the site of two Civil War battles.
In addition to Civil War history, the park contains a hiking trail to the top of the ridge, a cross country trail around the park and about 10 miles of a mountain bike trail that circles the ridge.
Starting at 11 a.m. on April 15, the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) will host a scavenger hunt. Local Boy Scouts will spearhead a trail cleanup, with volunteers picking up trash and debris. and the event will conclude with a mountain bike race.
Closer to town, another cleanup is planned at the Dalton Confederate Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet by the Memorial Wall. Tasks include clearing brush, landscaping and trash removal. Attendees are advised to bring gloves, rakes and other yard tools. The Confederate Cemetery is on the east side of West Hill Cemetery near the chapel. There are 425 Confederate soldiers and four Union soldiers buried there.
There will be a work day at Dunagan Cemetery on Dunagan Road in Rocky Face starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers are advised to dress for yard work and requested to bring tools, such as weed eaters, mowers, grass shears, rakes, hoes and wheelbarrows.
There will also be a Park Day event at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site near Varnell starting at 8 a.m. Participants should meet on the porch of the mill. Planned activities include clearing brush, landscaping, painting, planting, trail maintenance, trash removal and general cleaning of buildings. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, shovels and rakes.
And there will be a Park Day cleanup at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery on Confederate Cemetery Road starting at 9 a.m.
