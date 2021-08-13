Parker honored after retirement from 'dream job'

One of former Dalton city administrator Jason Parker's greatest strengths is his ability to listen, said Truman Whitfield.
Parker and Whitfield started out in the Dalton Police Department together 34 years ago, and on Thursday, Whitfield was among those who paid tribute to Parker during a retirement ceremony at City Hall.
"If there was a problem or someone had a concern, Jason would always listen carefully," said Whitfield, who now serves on the city's Public Safety Commission, which oversees the police and fire departments. "He'd make sure that he understood the issue before he started thinking about his response."
Parker retired on Thursday after working for the city for 34 years, including 31 years with the police department, 10 years as police chief and the past three years as city administrator. Andrew Parker (no relation), the former director of the Public Works Department, is the new city administrator
"I really enjoyed the chance to serve the community," Jason Parker said. "I've always tried to be approachable. I think that is important for a (public) official."
Parker thanked City Council members for giving him the opportunity to serve.
"It's been a good ride, 34 years," he said. "I'd say the dream job is when you wake up each day, you can't wait to get to work."
Parker said he'd had that dream job.
"Some days were better than others. Some days you have to deal with difficult situations. That's part of the job," he said.
Mayor David Pennington said if he could use just one word to describe Parker it would be "professionalism."
"Everything he did as a police officer, as police chief and as city administrator he did with the utmost professionalism," Pennington said.
Parker served five years in the U.S. Army as a military police officer and one year with the Chatsworth Police Department as a patrol officer. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from Covenant College and a master of public administration degree from Columbus State University.
As chief of police, Parker led the police department to its first national law enforcement accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Parker said he didn't have any immediate plans for retirement.
"Right now, I just want to spend more time with my family and catch up with them," he said. "As I said, I think I've had the dream job. But the one downside is that it did take time away from my family."
