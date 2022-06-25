The city parking deck next to the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton remains closed as officials weigh their options.
"We are still assessing the best path forward," said City Administrator Andrew Parker. "Our Public Works team has developed a detailed understanding of the structural points of concern in coordination with a licensed structural engineer. We are now coordinating with specialty contractors to develop budget estimates for various scenarios including repair (which would involve some temporary shoring work), a broader replacement project and demolition depending on the costs anticipated."
The city closed the parking deck as well as the parking spaces underneath it two weeks ago.
“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the condition of a beam discovered while normal maintenance was being performed by Public Works crews,” Parker said at that time.
