Parole board considering releases to address COVID-19 in Georgia prisons

ATLANTA — In order to provide the Georgia Department of Corrections additional flexibility to manage the inmate population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has begun reviewing specific cases for clemency release.
“The board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.
The board will be considering for a clemency release individuals currently serving for a nonviolent offense(s) who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence. The majority of these individuals will be released to community supervision.
“The State Board of Pardons and Paroles understands the concerns and fully supports our state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, including safety protocols implemented by the Department of Corrections. The Parole Board is operating normally and will continue to use its constitutional authority to make clemency release decisions in the interest of public safety,” said Barnard.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.