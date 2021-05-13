Part of State Route 52 Alternate closed beginning May 24

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation work crews will close State Route 52 Alternate on Monday, May 24, between State Route 225 and Treadwell Road in Murray County. The road will be closed for approximately five months during the construction of a new bridge over Town Branch, and a detour will be installed.
Motorists on State Route 52 heading east attempting to get to the east side of Town Branch will take State Route 52/G.I. Maddox Parkway and turn south on Ga. 61/West Third Avenue to State Route 52 Alternate.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
