ATLANTA — A special grand jury of 26 Fulton County residents recommended Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek indictments against witnesses who they believe lied during testimony on 2020 election interference.
The special purpose grand jury was selected in May 2022 to investigate the possibility of criminal interference in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump who lost his reelection to President Joe Biden.
Evidence from or involving 75 witnesses was heard or reviewed during the seven-month investigation, according to the report.{p class=”p1”}”The majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses before it,” the report states, and recommended that Willis “seek appropriate indictments for such where evidence is compelling.”
The report said the grand jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, state employees and officials and by unanimous vote found no widespread election fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election.
Fulton Court Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Feb. 13 ordered that only parts of the report could be released to the public. That included the introduction and conclusion, and the section of the report in which the jury discusses its concerns that some witnesses (not identified in the report) may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury.
Other parts of the report not disclosed to the public recommends indictments for election crimes.
“We set forth for the court our recommendations on indictments and relevant statutes, including the votes by the grand jurors,” the report states. “… If this report fails to include any potential violations of referenced statutes that were shown in the investigation, we acknowledge the discretion of the district attorney to seek indictments where she finds sufficient cause.”
McBurney limited the public records that could be released to those three sections of the report because of limited due process involved in the jury’s investigations and hearings, and because such documents are part of criminal investigative process — not particularly court proceedings.
The report noted that no election law experts or criminal lawyers were part of the jury. The jury was tasked with providing Willis with a list of who should be indicted and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath) of the 2020 general election in Georgia to inform her decision-making process.
According to revelations made after the November 2020 elections, Trump, on a recorded phone call, pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,870 votes, which would have given him the victory in Georgia, surpassing Biden’s total.
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows called Raffensperger’s office at least 18 times to set up the call, according to information revealed at a June hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which stemmed from Trump and his allies’s claims of election fraud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.