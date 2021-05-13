Thousands of middle school students in Northwest Georgia will get a taste of college life thanks to a partnership between Dalton State College and Junior Achievement.
Dalton State recently celebrated its storefront in the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton with a ribbon cutting. The Discovery Center, on the campus of Hammond Creek Middle School, allows middle school students to experience storefronts that are prototypes of local businesses and educational institutions. Students also will learn from community volunteers with real-world experience and knowledge.
“Dalton State is pleased to partner with Junior Achievement for this project,” said Margaret Venable, president of the college. “We are excited to introduce middle school students to our college while they learn about business principles and financial literacy. We know hands-on application is the most powerful way to learn and are proud that Dalton State can be part of our community’s Junior Achievement Discovery Center. Among other things, students will learn the importance of education to their future career and life goals.”
The majority of Dalton State’s students come from Northwest Georgia, and most graduates stay to work in the local community. The storefront provides Dalton State the opportunity to begin a relationship with future students early.
Sixth-grade students in JA BizTown interact within a simulated economy and take on the challenge of fueling a business. Eighth-grade students in JA Finance Park discover how decisions today can impact tomorrow.
Dalton State students and employees will have the opportunity to volunteer at the Discovery Center working directly with middle school students.
"JA's partnership with Dalton State College is significant to the student experience," said Anna Adamson, director of Development and Volunteer Partnerships, JA of Georgia, Northwest Georgia. "The college's presence provides many students with the first glimpse at post-secondary educational opportunities. For some students, entering Dalton State College's storefront might be their first exposure to a college campus. We are proud that the JA BizTown simulation introduces Northwest Georgia middle schoolers to Dalton State College's academic, social and athletic offerings right here in Dalton, Georgia."
