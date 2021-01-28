Partnership provides Wright School of Business students pathway to master's programs

Students graduating from Dalton State College’s Wright School of Business with a bachelor of business Administration can easily transition into one of three online master’s programs offered through Clayton State University thanks to an articulation agreement both schools signed Tuesday.
The agreement allows for Wright School of Business graduates who meet certain criteria to be accepted into one of three master’s programs in business. Both schools’ programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).
“The articulation agreement creates access for our Wright School of Business students to these AACSB-accredited master’s degree programs at Clayton State University,” said Marilyn Helms, dean of the Wright School of Business. “Our business students who complete key courses while at Dalton State will easily transition to Clayton State University with no course duplication.”
Wright School of Business students who wish to pursue this path can enter into master’s programs for business administration, strategic leadership development or supply chain analytics.
“Clayton State University’s three graduate degrees are completely online, allowing our students flexibility to work while completing their master’s,” Helms said. “With the rapidly changing business environment, easy access to graduate studies allows our students to expand their business knowledge and creates many opportunities for career advancement without leaving the Dalton area to gain these academic credentials.”
Dalton State’s Wright School of Business gives students coursework and internship opportunities to gain real-world experience. The school works closely with business leaders in the community to expose students to the most modern business practices.
“While our undergraduate curriculum provides a strong foundation for our students, we know some students will need a graduate degree to pursue their chosen careers,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. “This partnership is a seamless opportunity for our graduates to continue their education without leaving our community. We want to do all we can to support our students even after they graduate from Dalton State.”
Wright School of Business graduates who have an overall GPA of at least a 2.75 and meet admissions requirements to Clayton State University will be admitted to the business programs.
“Creating a direct pathway into the master’s-level business programs at Clayton State University for Dalton State College students is a win-win,” said Bruno Hicks, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Dalton State. “This new agreement speaks volumes to the quality of our faculty, our curriculum and our AACSB accreditation. It is a pleasure to see this partnership between University System of Georgia institutions that address our student needs and at the same time benefits the Georgia workforce.”
“The agreements for the MBA, leadership and supply chain analytics programs are great examples of the collaborative efforts that Georgia colleges and universities are undertaking to provide advanced business degrees to students from parts of Georgia that may not have access to such specialized curricula,” said George Nakos, marketing professor and chair of Clayton State University’s Management, Supply Chain Management and Marketing department. “The rigorous undergraduate curriculum that Dalton State College students take will help them succeed in a demanding graduate program. Faculty and administrators from both campuses worked diligently to create these programs that will better serve the citizens of Georgia.”
The Wright School of Business offers majors in accounting; finance and applied economics; logistics and supply chain management; management; management information systems; and marketing.
