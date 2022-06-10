Visitors to Dalton’s Harlan Godrey Civitan Park may have noticed sections of the track have been painted orange.
Those sections, on the north and west parts of the track, are where the asphalt has pushed upward and cracked.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the paint is to alert joggers to keep them from tripping or stumbling over the raised pavement. He said there are no current plans to patch or resurface the track.
Crystal Shuler was pushing a stroller around the park Wednesday and said she thought the paint was a good idea.
“But it’s not a long-term solution,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s (tree) roots doing that or what, but it’s probably going to get worse over time. Most of them you can walk around. But there’s a couple that go straight across.”
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton’s most-used parks. Located at 505 Shugart Road, the park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014, it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a longtime Dalton Civitan Club member and leader who was instrumental in the park’s creation.
City officials say the park’s .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city’s parks and recreation facilities. The gazebo is also a popular place for picnics.
Chartered on July 28, 1921, the Dalton Civitan Club said it is the oldest civic club in the city. Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama.
Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
