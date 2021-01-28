Pasqua participates in ballet competition

On Jan. 17, Ballet Dalton Senior Company member Violet Pasqua woke up early, packed her dance gear, grabbed a healthy breakfast and hopped in the car to ride to Atlanta where she participated in the Atlanta regionals of Youth America Grand Prix.
The event is the world's largest nonprofit international student ballet competition and scholarship program providing expert dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, outreach activities, performances and films.
YAGP’s mission is "to support and develop world-class dancers, ages 9-19, of all ethnic, economic and geographic backgrounds by providing educational opportunities and by serving as a global network of dance, connecting students, teachers, schools, dance companies and audiences."
Pasqua is currently enrolled at Georgia Cyber Academy and is also in dual enrollment at Dalton State College. She danced the role of “Gerda” in this year's Creative Arts Guild production of "The Snow Queen. Pasqua is also a substitute dance teacher with the Creative Arts Guild Dance Department.
