Passion for agriculture enlivens Northwest graduate

Recent Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Courtney Jones used her passion for agriculture as a springboard to be a 2019-20 Governor's Honors Program finalist, and while the month-long summer camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones still looks back on the experience fondly.
The 400 or so Georgia students who were to attend the camp started a group chat in early 2020, and "I don't see (us)" losing touch, said Jones. "We've all gotten to know each other, (which is) encouraging."
She's also proud she "put everything into" being named a finalist, then succeeded, she said.
"At the state interviews, I realized how bad I wanted it, and it feels very, very good that I did this on my own."
Jones first learned about the Governor's Honors Program as a freshman, but "it was just one of those topics," she said. However, when Janet Robbins, an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Northwest, explained agriculture was one of the "majors" for the program, "it changed the game entirely for me."
From the moment Jones stepped into Northwest's agriculture classroom, it was clear to her "this is where I want to be, and it's become a home away from home," she said. "I can't seem to stay away — (Robbins) might as well be my second mom — and if you keep going back to something without your excitement ever (waning), you know it's where you're supposed to be."
Jones "is one of the greatest students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching," and though she's part of "one of the strongest graduating classes in many years, (she) still shines as bright as any one student can," said Robbins. "What separates Courtney from many others is that she is equally balanced with brains, common sense and a heart the size of Texas."
Jones "is wide eyed, not wide eyed in the way of being scared, but wide eyed in the way of constantly watching and eager with excitement to learn and do new things," Robbins said. "As a freshman, she would literally sit on the edge of her seat during lessons, she would ask questions, and (she'd) smile with delight as we would do things in class or labs."
"She makes teaching a pure pleasure, (because) she sees the effort her teachers are putting forth, and she feeds into each lesson, regardless of if it is an amazing one or not, (and) her excitement makes me excited to teach," Robbins added. "Her effort never wanes, and she gives 110% in everything I have seen her do: sports, academics, extracurriculars, etc."
With some subjects, it can be difficult to envision "how we're going to use this in life," but that's not the case with agriculture, Jones said. "You see it work in real life and how much it actually matters, which is important to me."
An animal lover since childhood, Jones has also grown to "love being outside, in the greenhouse, and working on the soil," she said. Whatever she ultimately pursues in life as a career and hobbies, "I know for sure I won't leave agriculture behind."
Jones "loves all things agricultural, she is a blast to have in class, (she) makes any task fun, (and) she has a work ethic that is second to none," Robbins said. "She participates in FFA with such enthusiasm that it makes those around her want to emulate her, (and) her love for things in nature and the agricultural industry includes a passion for animals."
"Nothing says Courtney Jones like an early-morning call asking if she can bring a puppy she found on the side of the road to my classroom while she finds it a home, but she has also brought in kittens, random samples of strange things to research, whatever," Robbins said. "She continues to amaze me with her heart and willingness to help and learn."
The independent study work Jones did "really opened my eyes to how social perceptions of agriculture have changed drastically" in recent years," she said. "So many people think Ag is out to get us, but that's baffling, because — of course, you're going to have a few bad people anywhere you go — most (agriculture workers) are just trying their hardest to make a living, feed their families, and support their communities in an industry that is really struggling right now."
Jones takes concepts she's been taught and uses them to solve problems, connecting "things together to create solutions that many others do not formulate," Robbins said. "She tackles problems under pressure with an attitude that is almost giddy, (and) it is like she is excited to put her knowledge to the test (to) figure out how she can help solve a real-world problem."
In addition, Jones "possesses something that many don’t, common sense, (as) she can see things from all angles and apply practical thinking to it," Robbins said. "I love that she is so level-headed and smart, that she can think so big but actually be able to see the path it takes to get there, rather than have these pie-in-the-sky thoughts with no idea how to achieve them."
"She is so well rounded that sometimes I just watch her in awe," Robbins said. "She is truly an amazing student, and I wish I was half as smart and talented as she is."
It was a nomadic upbringing for Jones — "I think the longest we've been in any one place is our house now, for four years" — but while she "used to hate" the itinerant lifestyle, "I've grown to appreciate it and take every move with open arms," she said. While some of those moves have been due to job changes for her parents, many have been "out of pure curiosity."
Despite living all around the state and country, "we always end up back" in Northwest Georgia, which she appreciates, she said. "There's so much agricultural influence here, and I hope people realize how lucky they are to live here."
Jones is "honest, loving, kind and generous, (and) she would give her last ounce of food to someone in need," Robbins said. "She interacts with other classmates in an upbeat and positive way every single day."
"Do I think Courtney Jones is a great kid? You better believe it," Robbins concluded. "Knowing that I will be able to say that I had the extreme pleasure of teaching Courtney Jones brings a smile to my face, but more importantly, I know that she graced my life with her amazingness, something that I am forever grateful for."
