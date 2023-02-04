Whitfield Baptist Church celebrates its 45th anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 12, as well as marks 45 years with Dr. Wayne Cofield as its pastor.
Cofield and his family moved to Dalton in early December 1977 after he served as associate pastor of Gospel Baptist Temple in Claxton for four years.
“We didn’t know one person in Dalton, but we knew God wanted us to come and start a Bible-believing Baptist church in Dalton,” Cofield said. “After several days of searching for an appropriate site for the first service, we settled in the upstairs of an old colonial style home located at 706 S. Thornton Ave., directly across the street from Bry-man’s Plaza. It seemed like a very unlikely place to start a church, but we were thankful for the four little rooms we had and for W.L. Manton letting us renovate the upstairs rooms of what was formerly the picture frame house.”
Cofield was born in Atlanta in 1951, graduated from Columbia High School in Decatur in 1969 and from Georgia State University in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
In 1972, he was licensed to preach at Wesley Hills Baptist Church in Decatur, where he had been an active member for 22 years. He was ordained to preach at Gospel Baptist Temple in Claxton in 1975, where he served as associate pastor in charge of the youth ministry for four years.
Cofield and Mrs. Connie moved to Dalton in 1977. They have four children: Jason, Amy, Stephen and Stephanie, all who are in full-time Christian service.
Jason has served as the assistant pastor at Whitfield Baptist for 23 years after graduating from Southeast Whitfield High School in 1995 and earning his masters degree from Crown Bible College in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2002. Amy is married to Mark Coffey, who also graduated from Southeast Whitfield, and they currently serve in South Africa as missionaries. Stephen and Stephanie are twins born on Cofield’s birthday in 1983. Stephanie is the pastor’s wife and Stephen is in charge of the music ministry at Vision Baptist in in Alpharetta. and both Mark Coffey and Amy will fly in from South Africa.
The first service for Whitfield Baptist Church was held on Feb. 4, 1978, with 29 attending Sunday school and 42 attending the 11 a.m. service.
The auditorium would only seat 36, so because of the overflow, Mrs. Connie began a children’s church. After only five weeks, the church had a high attendance of 93 in Sunday school.
In May, 30 people signed as charter members. Officiating the service was Dr. Cecil Hodges, pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Savannah, and the Rev. Paul Forsyth of Gospel Baptist Temple. The charter book was closed with a roll of 55. During that first summer, the church had a high attendance of 174 in Sunday school and more that 200 attending morning service.
“What made that day so special,” Cofield said, “was that nine people were saved and following the services we drove to Dawnville to the Conasauga River and baptized them.”
In the church’s first location at 706 N. Thornton Ave., the main service was conducted in a 20-by-20-foot room with a capacity of 36.
Upon outgrowing this location, the church was moved to a storefront, formerly a sporting goods store, at 412 S Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. (Directly across from the former Conagra poultry plant). On the first anniversary of the church, the building was packed to capacity with 243 people. In September 1979, the church purchased seven acres of land on the south side of Dalton, and in October 1980 moved into the first building, at 2134 Dug Gap Road.
In 1987, the auditorium was expanded and remodeled to seat 400. In 1995, the church built a new family life center with a gymnasium, classrooms and kitchen facility. and in 2019, the church remodeled the main sanctuary.
“We are so thankful for the individuals and families we have been able to minister to over these 45 years we have been in Dalton and thankful also for our church being able to support over 100 missionaries who are planting churches around the world,” Cofield said. “We are especially thankful for four families who are members who have surrendered to the mission field: the Steve Gregory family who minister to prisoners around the world through the Rock of Ages Prison Ministry, for the Kevin Hall family, the Jeremy Hall family and the Coffey family ministering in South Africa.”
The pastor and members of Whitfield Baptist Church cordially invite you to attend the church’s and pastor’s anniversary celebration Sunday, Feb. 12, with Cofield’s son-in-law Mark Coffey, missionary in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, preaching at 10 a.m. and his other son-in-law Pastor Trent Cornwell preaching during the afternoon service at 2:30. Cofield will preach at the 11 a.m. hour. Also, the church will have special singing by Keith and Christa Ware from Trenton and the church choir in all the services.
For more information, visit www.whitfieldbaptist.com or call the church at (706) 278-6776.
