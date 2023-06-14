The Dalton Board of Education has approved John Patrick as a new assistant principal for Dalton Junior High School for the 2023-24 school year. An educator and coach with more than 28 years of experience in the education field, Patrick will bring a wealth of expertise to this role.
Patrick began his career in education at Eastbrook Middle School in 1995 as a teacher and football coach. He joined Dalton Public Schools in 1998 as the eighth-grade head football coach and seventh-grade science teacher at Dalton Middle School, where he remained for more than two decades. He currently works at Dalton Junior High School as a science teacher.
With a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in middle grades science from the University of West Georgia, Patrick will combine both education and experience to excel in this new position.
“I am looking forward to continuing to work with John as he moves into a leadership position in our district,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “His many years of experience working in our district will make him an excellent asset at our junior high school.”
