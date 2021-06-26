Patriotic Pops in Burr Park event to celebrate nation

It is with great anticipation and excitement that the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra presents its inaugural Pops in Burr Park concert in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday on Friday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is part of the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series.
Especially after the year we experienced in 2020, gathering together as a community for an artistic celebration of a holiday we all share will be nothing short of festive and joyous. The event is free and open to the public. There will be flags to wave and glow necklaces to wear for all and even a patriotic craft table for the kids. Beverages will be available for purchase.
The program will begin with the presentation of colors and include popular and traditional pops favorites such as "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and "1812 Overture."
“For years — since the opening of Burr Park — it has been a dream of the Guild to bring an accessible orchestral music sampling to the masses as part of the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series. In fact, it was part of the vision in designing a stage large enough to house a large musical ensemble,” said Amanda Brown, the Guild’s executive director. "While the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra was originally assembled to accompany the Guild’s annual story-ballet production of 'The Snow Queen,' even at the first meeting to discuss 'The Snow Queen' production the idea of Pops in the Park was initiated and the dream was vocalized. Each year we have worked toward this goal."
Gathering a professional orchestra is no small feat. A chamber orchestra consists of about 30 musicians. The scheduling of this many musicians alone can be quite challenging — especially around common musical events such as the Fourth of July. Additionally, it can be quite costly if you think about all of the professional musicians it takes to get that unmatchable, powerful and balanced sound.
While adding the orchestra to "The Snow Queen" — a ticketed performance with income to support it — still took some lift and the generous support of a local foundation to get it going, the idea of offering a free concert for the community meant that this performance and rehearsal process needed to be fully supported by sponsors who understood the value of this kind of experience and offering for our community. It is through the support of Mohawk Industries and Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. that we have been able to realize this dream and offer this gift of music and celebration to the community.
“Committing to a professional paid orchestra was an important goal of the Guild as we launched the idea of the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra (originally gathered in 2016) as support for working artists (musicians included) is a core value of the Guild and a focus of our organization," Brown said. "If we want to experience artistry on this level, it is important to pay musicians for their performances as this allows them an opportunity to make a living and validates their choice to spend all of the years of study and practice that it takes to make music a viable profession.”
Looking first for local and then expanding to regional musicians, the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra is comprised of many locally known musicians. Lead by conductor Allison Hilles, and administered by Creative Arts Guild Music Director, Lisa Elders (who will also play flute/piccolo at the event), the 2021 Pops in Burr Park Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra includes Dennis Bauer, Stephen Bearden, Julia Bobell, Stephanie Brooks, Todd Brubaker, Annie Camp, Daisy Cardona, Michael Catanzaro, David Crawford, Sam Dodge, Vicky Drnek, Felix Farrar, Gordon Inman, Tremaine Jones, David Keith, Joe Lester, Sam Lester, Aner Luo, Paula Pasqua (concertmaster), Christine Pope, Brian Poteet, Janna Pye, Chris Skaare, Tony Tortora, Ripken Walker, Emma Webb and Perry Westmoreland, as well as two area students, Nathan Haynes and Lauren Skaare (both of Dalton High School).
Also performing are area vocalists Andrew Chauncey, Ted Long, Jennifer Phinney and Cassie Richardson and Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton Company dancers Alyssa Bennett, Emma Hackney, Lyndi Jensen, Adia Rann, Chloe Smith and Melanie Walker, directed by Ballet Dalton and Creative Arts Guild Dance Director, Jessie Fincher. Wes Phinney will perform a dramatic reading and a group of local children will sing "This Land is Your Land."
The event is dedicated in loving memory of Bill and Annelle Gillilan, who shared a love of music, our community and our country. Bill Gillilan proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954.
For more information, visit creativeartsguild.org.
