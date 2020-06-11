Patterson named Whitfield County Employee of the Month for April

Whitfield County Deputy Chris Patterson’s compassion for his fellow man crossed geographical lines in April when severe storms in neighboring Murray County left several people dead or injured.
His actions so impressed two fellow co-workers that they nominated him as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for April.
“During the terrible storms that hit Murray County on April 12, Chris assisted a couple, both of whom were seriously injured,” Patti Bobo wrote on her nomination form. “Due to the nature of the storms and the destruction left behind, the couple was unable to get the immediate medical attention that was needed. While the world was swirling around them and with no shelter to be had because the injuries were too severe to move the patients, Chris ensured the couple was made as comfortable as they could possibly be and waited by their side until EMTs arrived. I know there are many heroes born of these type situations, and they all deserve to be lauded for their efforts. But anyone who would sit by my side and be the calm in a raging storm is a hero in my book and deserves to be commended.”
Patterson’s response during the storm was typical, according to another co-worker, Rosie Shiretzki.
“He is such a kind and caring person,” she wrote. “When the tornado went through Murray County, he went to help, staying with a couple who were hurt very bad until the ambulance got there to help them. He also helped look for missing people that were related to this couple and worked very hard to help people all around him.”
Visitors to the Whitfield County Courthouse may have also crossed paths with Patterson, a Marine who primarily works in the courtrooms and mans the metal detector at the entrance to the courthouse.
“Chris is so helpful in his job, always assisting in any way possible,” Shiretzki wrote. “I have never seen him in a bad mood or having a bad day. He is such a pleasure to be around and work with always. He can handle pressure with great kindness and compassion. He is very special!”
Patterson took a few minutes to fill out the following fun questionnaire to let local residents learn more about him.
Time with the county: Six years.
Where I went to high school: Murray County High School.
My role as a county employee: I’m a deputy in court services. I primarily work in the courtrooms and at the metal detector.
What keeps my job interesting: All of the fantastic people that I’ve met working at the courthouse and their stories.
Where I grew up: Murray County.
Spouse and children: I have been married to my wife, Nicole, for eight years and we have two children, Ansley, 4, and Levi, who just turned 3.
After work, I enjoy: Spending time with my family.
Community activities: I attend Liberty Baptist Church.
Hobbies: Cycling, kayaking, carpentry and gardening.
Favorite TV show: "The Last Kingdom."
Favorite movie: "The Patriot."
Favorite actor/actress: Kevin Costner.
Favorite sport/sport team: College football/N.C. State and UGA.
Favorite meal: Anything my wife cooks.
Favorite singer: Tenth Avenue North.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Tijuana’s downtown. My kids love eating there and then going to The Sweet Spot.
Favorite Whitfield County event: The big fall festival downtown; my kids love going every year.
You can pick four people to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) — who are your four people and why? Gen. “Mad Dog” Mattis, Gen. Lewis “Chesty” Puller, Sgt. Maj. Dan Daly and Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler. I would love to hear these guys’ stories in person. All are truly great military heroes.
I’m most proud of: My family.
Cats or dogs? Dogs.
Cake or pie? Cake.
Cornbread or roll? Roll.
Favorite car? If it is paid for and runs, it is awesome.
Host or be hosted? No to both.
Early riser or sleep-in: Early riser.
Favorite vacation ever: California with my wife in 2012. Got to see Alcatraz in San Francisco, Stage 5 of the Tour of California, and Dave Zabriskie.
Best teacher I ever had and why: College professor at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Dwight Payne taught me a lot about working in law enforcement. He was a spiritual leader and a great friend that I was honored to have met.
Who has had the most impact on my life: My stepfather, Rickey Travis.
What’s left on my bucket list: Take my wife to Hawaii, and build my forever home.
