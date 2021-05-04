Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia President David Aft told Dalton City Council members Monday night that construction of a planned pavilion at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton is expected to begin before the end of May and should be finished this fall.
The council last year approved $300,000 for the construction of the pavilion, which will include restrooms, a concession stand with a small covered area and a "green room" for performers to change clothes in and get ready to perform. That will be matched by $300,000 from the Community Foundation.
Four years ago, philanthropist Jeanne Burr provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park and to fund programming for the park. The Community Foundation oversees Burr's bequest for the park.
In other news:
• During heavy rains, Tar Creek spills over its bank and floods the area around Brookwood Park. Council members voted 3-0 to approve an agreement that will pay Integrated Sitework of Calhoun to build a flood storage area near the creek to contain water when it rains. The cost is $248,790.15. Council member Tyree Goodlett was absent from the meeting and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The flood storage area will be built at the site of a former house at 915 Brookwood Drive. The city bought that property, about .45 acres, last year to use for the flood storage area. The project is being paid for with funds from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Council members also voted 3-0 to:
• Approve a three-year agreement with Dilbeck Lawn and Landscape Design of Dalton to mow city-owned parks and graveyards. Dilbeck will receive $83,599.99 for the remainder of 2021 and $125,399.98 annually for 2022 and 2023.
• Approve a three-year agreement with H&H Exteriors of Rocky Face for mowing at Dalton Municipal Airport. H&H Exteriors will receive $9,330 for the remainder of 2021 and $13,995 annually for 2022 and 2023.
