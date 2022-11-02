Paving and resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Thursday in the area of the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and East Morris Street. The work is part of the city of Dalton's annual asphalt milling and resurfacing project. Personnel will be on scene to direct traffic, but drivers should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.
The Public Works Department finalized plans for the work on Wednesday, directing contractor Bartow Paving to begin the milling and overlay work on portions of Glenwood Avenue and East Morris Street on Thursday. Work on the project is expected to continue through Thursday, Nov. 10.
The portion of Glenwood Avenue scheduled to be resurfaced is at the East Morris intersection from the pavement joint located 400 feet south of the intersection to Hagen Street. East Morris Street resurfacing will be from Glenwood Avenue to Green Street.
This work will put the finishing touches on the streetscape improvements in the Block 79 commercial district along East Morris Street. That project has brought new sidewalks and redesigned pedestrian accommodations in the area along with other aesthetic improvements in the roadway.
