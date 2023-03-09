State Sen. Chuck Payne, R–Dalton, has been appointed to the Joint Georgia Halls of Fame Authority Overview Committee by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.
The Joint Committee is composed of five members from the Georgia House of Representatives and five from the Georgia Senate. The committee is tasked with reviewing the actions of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame Authority and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Authority.
“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve on the Joint Georgia Halls of Fame Authority Overview Committee,” said Payne. “Georgia has a rich music and sports history that needs to be protected. The Joint Committee will work to evaluate our valued Georgia Music Hall of Fame Authority and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Authority. We will ensure that these authorities are doing their part in keep the history of Georgia alive and preserved. I am looking forward to working with Co-Chair Sen. Bill Cowsert, R–Athens, and the other members of the Georgia House and Senate who are also tasked with this important duty."
Payne serves as the chairman for the Senate Committee on Science and Technology. He represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties as well as part of Gordon County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5402 or by email to chuck.payne@senate.ga.gov.
