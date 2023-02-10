State Sen. Chuck Payne, R–Dalton, a strong advocate for education, has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to serve as a member of the Joint High School Athletics Overview Committee.
Pursuant to Senate Bill 288 and passed during the 2014 legislative session, the Joint High School Athletics Overview Committee is composed of five Senate members and five House members and is tasked with the responsibility of reviewing the operations of Georgia’s high school athletic associations and evaluating the fairness and equity in establishing and implementing its standards, including the promotion of academic achievement and good sportsmanship.
“With over 30 years of experience working with students and numerous education systems and departments, it is an honor to have been appointed to such a crucial and necessary overview committee,” said Payne. “I want to thank Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for placing his trust in me to continue to use my expertise and knowledge of the field to best support the needs of Georgia’s students, teachers and coaches.
“As a member of this overview committee, I intend to dedicate myself to ensuring the Georgia High School Athletic Association is properly equipped with all the tools necessary for success. I look forward to working alongside co-chair Sen. Clint Dixon, R–Gwinnett, and the other members of the committee as we combine forces to support high school athletics in Georgia.”
Payne serves as the chairman for the Senate Committee on Science and Technology. He represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties as well as part of Gordon County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5402 or by email to chuck.payne@senate.ga.gov.
