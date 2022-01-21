Payne joins the board for the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement

CARTERSVILLE — The Georgia Center for Civic Engagement is pleased to announce that state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, has joined the Board of Directors for the center.
Founded in 1929 as the State YMCA of Georgia and now operating as the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement, the organization has a rich history and tradition of providing Georgia’s young people with opportunities to develop self-esteem, leadership skills and a sense of moral and civic responsibility.
The center's mission is to educate and equip students to become informed and active citizens. More information about the center can be found at www.georgiacivics.org.
Randell E. Trammell, president and CEO of the center, remarked, “Sen. Chuck Payne is the embodiment of public service and has already been a tremendous advocate for the youth of Georgia and for civic education. His participation with our organization only makes us stronger.”
Payne represents Senate District 54, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties and portions of Gordon and Pickens counties.
The center's Board of Directors is comprised of local and state leaders from all across Georgia.
