Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Georgia Senate Committee on Assignments on Thursday said state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, will serve as chairman of the Science and Technology Committee.
The committee, according to the state Senate website, "has general jurisdiction over areas related to the promotion and use of technology and science," including topics such as data security and privacy, cybersecurity, digital and electronic technology in schools, drone use and space technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.