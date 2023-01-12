Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.