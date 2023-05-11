Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has announced legislative and citizen appointments to the state Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption, including Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton.
“I want to thank Gov. Brian Kemp for signing all five of my children and families priorities into law,” said Jones. “Additionally, I am grateful for all of the hard work by the bill sponsors and the Georgia Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce to ensure these bills received final passage.
"The Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption will build on the foundation and great work of these bills. This study committee will give a bigger platform to foster care and adoption, two policies which impact children and families across our state. I look forward to the meetings and the recommendations they will develop for the 2024 session.”
The study committee was established by the passage of Senate Resolution 282 during the 2023 session. The people who will serve on the nine-member committee are:
• Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, chairwoman of the Study Committee
• Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia
• Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain
• Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta
• Sen. Payne
• Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula
• John Constantino, chief, Behavioral and Mental Health, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
• Bob Bruder-Mattson, president and CEO, FaithBridge Foster Care
• Juli Wilkes Wisotsky, attorney, Wisotsky Law Inc.
Study committee members will hold meetings throughout the state. Dates and locations will be announced.
For all of the information related to this study committee, follow this page: http://www.senate.ga.gov/committees/en-US/2022StudyCommittees.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.