Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, was honored last week at the Capitol with the "Pets' Best Friend" award from the Georgia Pet Coalition. Payne was recognized for his outstanding voting record for protecting Georgia pets, according to GPC.
The GPC's mission is to provide Georgia's pets with a professional voice at the Capitol. The group's job is to present pet issues, such as the pet overpopulation crisis and animal neglect and abuse, to legislators and ask them to vote humanely. GPC is proud to present Payne this award.
GPC also gave Payne a framed poster of the Georgia state dog, the Adoptable Dog. April 30 is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day nationally.
