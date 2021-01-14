Payne to chair state's Education and Youth Committee

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and the Senate Committee on Assignments have announced new standing committee chairs for the first session of the 156th Georgia General Assembly.
Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, is chair of the Education and Youth Committee. According to the Senate, the committee "has general jurisdiction over K-12 education, certified employees of schools and school facilities. It also reviews legislation related to childcare and pre-k activities."
“These committee chairs are uniquely qualified to develop real and lasting solutions aimed at building a better Georgia,” Duncan said. “The Senate will continue to prioritize diligent committee work and sound public policy, and I look forward to working closely with each one of our chairs, and their committee members, as we work to enact policies that advance both the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”
