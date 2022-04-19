Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton who represents District 54, will be awarded the Georgia Pet Coalition’s “Pets’ Best Friend Award” during a ceremony at noon on Wednesday in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta.
“Sen. Payne has an outstanding 100% humane voting record on pet issues,” according to the Georgia Pet Coalition. “He has served in the Georgia State Senate since January 2017 and is chair or secretary of several Senate committees.”
The Georgia Pet Coalition is an organization founded in 2014 dedicated to keeping a professional lobbying team for pets at the Georgia Capitol in order to pass humane laws; to educate law enforcement on these laws; and to support spay and neuter initiatives to curb Georgia’s overwhelming pet overpopulation crisis.
