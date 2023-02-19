State Sen. Chuck Payne, R–Dalton, has been appointed co-chair of the Career and Technical Education Advisory Commission, as appointed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.
“I am so honored to be able to serve as co-chair of the Career and Technical Education Advisory Commission,” said Payne. “Our career and technical education is the backbone of the Georgia workforce. In order for Georgia to continue as the number one state in which to do business, we must continue to evaluate and optimize employee training systems that contribute to our strong state economy. I would like to thank Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the other members.”
Reestablished in accordance to Senate Bill 100 during the 2013 Georgia legislative session, the Career and Technical Education Advisory Commission consists of four members from the Georgia Senate, four members from the Georgia House, three members appointed by the governor and three members appointed by the state school superintendent. The commission works together to conduct periodic reviews of the conditions, issues, needs and problems of the career and technical education program in the state of Georgia.
Payne serves as the chairman for the Senate Committee on Science and Technology. He represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties as well as part of Gordon County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5402 or by email to chuck.payne@senate.ga.gov.
