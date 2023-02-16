Chairman of the state Senate Committee on Science and Technology Chuck Payne, R–Dalton, has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to serve as a member of the Southern States Energy Board.
The Southern States Energy Board, created in 1960, is a nonprofit interstate compact organization composed of 16 states and two territories. Every state and/or territory is represented by the governor and a member from the state Senate and House. The board focuses on the overall contribution to the community and economic well-being of the South, as done through the creation of environmental and energy policy research, science and technology exploration, and other areas of concern.
“Thank you Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for giving me the opportunity to serve alongside Gov. (Brian) Kemp as a member of the Southern States Energy Board,” said Payne. “I am eager to represent Georgia in this capacity and further the economic growth that has already made Georgia the best state to live, work and raise a family. I will use my membership to give an educated perspective on the current energy, scientific and technologic policies that are in place and how we can improve upon them to not only better Georgia but the South as a collective."
Payne represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties as well as part of Gordon County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5402 or by email to chuck.payne@senate.ga.gov.
