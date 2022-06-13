State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve on the Senate Study Committee to Review Education Funding Mechanisms.
“I am honored and excited to give our students and schools the attention they need through this committee to identify any problems with state education funding and areas in which we can improve,” said Payne. “As chair of the Education and Youth Committee, I am passionate about ensuring a positive upbringing of Georgia’s youth. It makes a world of difference when our students have the resources they need to succeed and we will explore all possibilities to ensure our funding formula is inclusive of the needs of schools statewide. I want to thank Lt. Gov. Duncan for his attention to this committee and for appointing me to serve.”
The Senate Study Committee to Review Education Funding Mechanisms was created through the passing of Senate Resolution 650 during the 2022 legislative session and is tasked with evaluating the impact of current education funding mechanisms for Georgia’s schools and identifying ways to create and maintain an optimal learning environment.
You can view the full text of SR 650 here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/62710.
Payne serves as the chairman of Education and Youth. He represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties and parts of Gordon and Pickens counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-5402 or by email at chuck.payne@senate.ga.gov.
