Chairman of the state Senate Committee on Science and Technology Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to serve as a member of the Georgia Commission on Civics Education.
“I am honored to have been appointed to serve on the Georgia Commission on Civics Education, a commission I helped establish last year,” said Payne. “It is important that students understand the significance of civic involvement and are educated on the importance and role of state, local and federal governments.
"By continuing to evaluate our civics education courses, we ensure that Georgia students are given the most up-to-date education in this subject and know the true value of these institutions. I want to thank Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for continuing to place his trust in me as I am pleased to serve in (this) capacity. I am eager to work alongside all members of this distinguished commission, including my Senate colleagues, Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, and Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R–Dallas, as we work to promote and enhance civics education for all Georgians.”
The Georgia Commission on Civics Education was established pursuant to Senate Bill 220, legislation sponsored by Payne that passed during the 2022 legislative session. The commission consists of 17 members, including three members of the Senate appointed by the president of the Senate.
The legislative members of the commission serve two-year terms, concurrent with their terms as members of the Georgia General Assembly. The commission is tasked with conducting reviews of civic education in Georgia schools, including but not limited to career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE), instruction for the government and public administration and the law, public safety, corrections and security pathways.
Payne represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties as well as part of Gordon County. He may be reached at (404) 463-5402 or by email to chuck.payne@senate.ga.gov.
