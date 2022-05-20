State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said the tax cuts passed this year and in 2018 are among the most important things the legislature has done since he joined the Senate, and he is proud to have voted for them.
Payne is running for reelection in District 54 in the Tuesday Republican Party primary. He faces former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Doug Keener. The district includes all of Whitfield County and Murray County. No Democrat qualified. The term is for two years. Early voting is underway and continues through today.
“I tell people in Atlanta all the time that we are competing with states with lower tax rates or, in the case of Florida and Tennessee, no income tax rate,” Payne said. “These tax cuts make us more competitive and more attractive to businesses and workers.”
State lawmakers voted in 2018 to reduce the top state income tax rate from 6% to 5.75%. This year, the legislature passed a measure that will create a flat tax rate of 5.25% in 2024, which will fall to 4.9% over several years. The 2022 law also raised the standard exemption for single filers from $2,700 to $12,000, and from $7,400 to $24,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Payne finished first in a five-person special election in 2016 to finish the unexpired term of Charlie Bethel in the District 54 seat and won a runoff for that seat in 2017. Bethel was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal to the Georgia Court of Appeals. Deal later appointed Bethel to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Payne won his first full term in 2018 and was reelected in 2020.
Payne said he is also proud to have been able to vote for the “Heartbeat Bill.” That bill, passed by lawmakers in 2019, bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks.
“That’s the most pro-life piece of legislation in Georgia in my lifetime,” he said. “Other states saw what we were doing and have followed suit and have established their own restrictions of abortion. I think that’s why we are at the point where the U.S. Supreme Court may be ready to overturn Roe vs. Wade.”
A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion in a Mississippi abortion case indicates five justices will vote to overturn Roe.
Payne served in the U.S. Army for four years in the 82nd Airborne Division. After leaving the Army, Payne began a career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, first at the Dalton Regional Youth Detention Center as a probation/parole specialist and then as a juvenile probation officer in first Catoosa County and then Murray County.
Payne has held Republican Party offices at the state, congressional district and local levels, including multiple terms as chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party.
Payne is chairman of the state Senate Education and Youth Committee. He said if he is reelected he will work to increase the pay of the state’s k-12 public schoolteachers. He said he would also like to see more support for Career, Technical and Agricultural Education to give high school graduates who do not want to go to college or who don’t want to go to college immediately a better opportunity to find a well-paying job.
