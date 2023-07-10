A Dalton man died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in northern Whitfield County.
According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, “at 12:38 p.m. troopers from Post 5 Dalton responded to a crash on Georgia 286 in Whitfield County. A U-Haul truck was traveling south on Georgia 286 when the driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway. After impact, the U-Haul left the scene, and the driver is unknown at this time.”
The public information officer said the pedestrian, Eric Coffee, 35, was taken to Hamilton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
“The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash,” the public information officer said.
