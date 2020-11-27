Pedestrian struck by car passes away

A pedestrian hit by a car near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grimes Street on Nov. 17 has passed away.
Gina Marie Lamons, of Chatsworth, was 41. She died on Monday.
Lamons had been flown by Life Force helicopter to a Chattanooga hospital.
The Dalton Police Department said information indicated she was trying to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard heading south when the driver of a Ford Mustang on Grimes Street attempted to turn left onto MLK headed east. The driver apparently did not see her and the car hit her near the intersection.
The incident was being investigated by the Dalton Police Department's Traffic Unit.
Funeral arrangements for Lamons are being handled by Dalton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.