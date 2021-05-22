A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Friday night in Dalton, according to the Dalton Police Department.
The man, who has not been identified, was hit by a Ford Explorer while trying to cross Glenwood Avenue near its intersection with Tyler Street at about 9:30 p.m.
An early investigation indicates the man had just left a store and was trying to cross westbound when he was hit by the SUV traveling in the outside southbound lane.
The driver has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing.
