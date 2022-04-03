Peeples Cancer Institute (PCI) opened for patient care on Jan. 6, 2020. Since its inception, the ultimate goal of PCI has been to provide high quality cancer care to the Northwest Georgia region. The 46,000-square-foot facility’s design allows for comprehensive care under one roof. In the past, cancer care had been delivered through multiple, separately located offices associated with Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. By bringing all cancer services into one facility on the hospital campus, efficiency and coordination of care has been dramatically improved.
When a patient first drives up to PCI, they will notice prominent waterfall features on the building’s façade that provide a soothing and calming experience as you enter the facility. Inside, you are immediately struck by the beautiful, warm and inviting reception area. The space resembles a high-end hotel lobby rather than a medical facility. The local artwork and color schemes of the space are well thought out to create a welcoming feel. While waiting, patients and family members have the opportunity to relax and enjoy one of the many food and beverage options at the full-service bistro located within the main floor lobby. All of these features were designed with patients and their families in mind. First impressions are important to set a calming and peaceful tone that enhances the overall patient experience.
Shortly after the doors opened to PCI in early 2020, our world was changed forever with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic presented many challenges with patient care across all subspecialties of medicine. It became apparent very quickly that patients undergoing cancer therapies were especially at risk for adverse outcomes from COVID-19 infection. Administrators, providers and staff met and developed a series of plans to manage and guide our patients through this difficult time. Personal protective equipment, schedule alterations, visitor policies and individualized care plans were all utilized to successfully manage patients through the peaks and valleys of the pandemic. Despite these challenges, PCI has continued to experience sustained growth in our oncology clinics and infusion center.
We are very proud of our cancer care team at PCI. Our provider staff currently consists of two board-certified medical oncologists, two board certified radiation oncologists and three nurse practitioners who hold their AOCNP (Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner) certifications. In addition to our providers, we offer other ancillary services which include a case manager, dietitian, nurse navigation and a clinical trials coordinator nurse. Quality cancer care requires a coordinated and efficient clinical program to be successful. To aid in that pursuit, PCI houses nine medical oncology exam rooms, 20 semi-private infusion bays and six individual private infusion rooms. The infusion center within PCI also houses a full pharmacy providing all chemotherapy, immunotherapy and supportive medications to our patients receiving treatment. The radiation oncology clinic boasts the most state-of-the-art capabilities in our area with a Truebeam Linear Accelerator, 4D CT-simulation, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiation surgery (SRS) and HDR brachytherapy capabilities.
After opening the center, a process was put into place to evaluate every tumor site service line for areas of improvement and needed services. While each cancer type has been evaluated and plans put into place for continued growth of the individual service lines, our breast cancer program has experienced notable growth and progress. The Women’s Imaging Center located at PCI has been updated with three new mammography units. Additionally, breast MRI technology has been added to our imaging capabilities via our brand new, state-of-the-art 3T MRI machine located at the Hamilton Diagnostic Center. In early January 2022, Dr. Adrian Miller was added to the radiology staff. Dr. Miller is a fellowship trained mammographer with expertise in reading mammograms, breast MRIs and performing diagnostic biopsies of the breast.
We also offer a dedicated breast nurse navigator to help manage patients through the entire cancer journey, from the time of biopsy through the end of their treatment plan and into survivorship. Additional supportive breast cancer services at PCI include the region’s only PAXMAN cooling cap system for hair loss prevention during chemotherapy. We also have partnered with the physical therapy department at Bradley Wellness Center to provide lymphedema therapy to those patients who are affected by lymphedema of the upper extremity in the post-surgical setting. We also are excited to have created a hereditary breast cancer genetics screening program and high risk genetics clinic for management of those individuals at higher risk for hereditary cancers. The genetic screening program is run through the Women’s Imaging Center and medical oncology clinics at the PCI.
Patients presenting to these clinics for services undergo a screening questionnaire, and a simple blood test if appropriate, to assess for hereditary cancers. This program was initiated September 2021 and now has screened over 2,500 patients. As high as 25-30% of patients screened through our genetics program have experienced a change in medical management based on their results. This program has had a positive effect on numerous patients and their families and will continue to grow in the future as the importance of the association between genetics and cancer risk becomes more prominent in cancer care.
PCI is quickly becoming a regional cancer referral center. Growth at the center has been phenomenal. The oncology clinic over the past 12 months has seen over 5,400 patient visits, including almost 700 new patients. The PCI infusion center has treated approximately 15,000 total infusion patients, including those on chemotherapy/immunotherapy plans, those needing blood transfusions, and patients receiving other IV supportive medications. Our radiation oncology center has delivered over 5,700 radiation treatments during that same timeframe. With this growth comes greater responsibility.
It is our goal to continue to deliver high-quality comprehensive cancer care to the region. At PCI, we have a weekly tumor conference to address patient cases in a multidisciplinary fashion. This conference is attended by all members of the cancer team and allows for patient care in a comprehensive manner which helps to improve clinical outcomes. Maintaining high standards in quality of care is very important to us, and we are proud to be a Commission on Cancer (COC) certified cancer program. This designation, awarded by the American College of Surgeons, indicates that the cancer care delivered at PCI is of the highest standard in quality.
On Jan. 6, 2022, our COC designation status was increased from a Community Cancer Program to a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program based on the size and number of patients being treated within our program.
To continue to provide patients with comprehensive cancer care, our program applied for and received its clinical research affiliation with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) with the goal of initiating NCI designated clinical trials at PCI allowing for additional treatment options for our cancer patients. In early 2022, open enrollment began at PCI for the EA-1181/CompassHER2 clinical trial looking at breast cancer chemotherapy treatment strategies for appropriately selected patients with HER2+ breast cancer. Additional clinical trials for other cancers will be opening in the coming months.
I was fortunate enough to be named the medical director of oncology for PCI in February 2020. While my initial interest in oncology began in a research lab at Duke University, it has been the daily act of caring for patients over the last 17 years that has fulfilled my desire to help those navigating through their cancer journey.
Both of my parents were cancer survivors, driving me to not only provide the best care for my patients but also unparalleled support for their families. It is my promise that PCI will always put our patients first and provide excellent cancer care with hope and compassion always at the forefront. Our providers and staff will continue to strive for excellence with the goal of making Peeples Cancer Institute the region’s leader in comprehensive cancer care.
With gratitude,
J. Eric Turner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.