The Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center will host its next American Lung Association eight-week Freedom from Smoking Program beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The weekly sessions will run through Feb. 21. Participation will be in person at the Peeples Cancer Institute. A free box lunch will be provided for those who attend in person.
The program will be overseen by an American Lung Association-certified facilitator and will include the following topics: how to know if you’re really ready to quit, medications that can increase your success, lifestyle changes to make quitting easier, how to prepare for your quit day, coping strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain, and how to stay smoke-free for good.
The registration fee is $75 for the entire series, however, those who complete the course will get a $50 rebate. To RSVP, visit hamiltonhealth.com/quit.
For more information on the program, visit Lung.org/quit-smoking. If you have questions, please email kwaddell@hhcs.org or call (706) 226-8966.
