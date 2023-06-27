The Peeples Cancer Institute is now providing evening options for screening mammograms for added convenience.
“We want to help ensure mammograms are readily available,” said Brad Sidlo, Imaging Services director. “In addition to the day options that we have been providing there are now evening options.”
The institute offers comprehensive, state-of-the-art breast health services, including a variety of preventative care and treatment options, including 3-D mammography, ultrasound imaging, genetic testing and counseling, stereotactic breast biopsy and oncology services to include patient navigation and social work assistance. The facility offers a bistro with coffee, smoothies and light refreshments.
To schedule a mammogram, please call (706) 272-6565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.