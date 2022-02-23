The Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center will host an American Lung Association eight-week smoking cessation program beginning on Tuesday, March 1, from noon to 1 p.m.
The weekly sessions will run through April 12. Participation will be in person in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room or via Zoom link. A free box lunch will be provided for those who attend in person.
The program will be overseen by an American Lung Association certified facilitator and will include the following topics: how to know if you’re really ready to quit, medications that can increase your success, lifestyle changes to make quitting easier, how to prepare for your quit day, coping strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain, and how to stay smoke-free for good.
Registration is $75 for the entire series. Ask about scholarship opportunities, if needed.
To RSVP, visit HamiltonHealth.com/quit. For more information on the program, visit Lung.org/quit-smoking. If you have questions, please email mgibson@hhcs.org or call (706) 226-8966.
