The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is proud to announce Bryan Peeples and Jane Stanfield of Carpets of Dalton/Furniture of Dalton, as co-chairs of the 2022 Heart of Dalton campaign. In this role, Peeples and Stanfield are focused on raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the organization through the Dalton Heart Ball.
“Heart disease and stroke continue to be the number one killer in our community and across the United States," Stanfield said. "Our hope is that through efforts like Heart Ball, we can not only raise awareness but much needed funds for critical life-saving research, education and impactful local projects."
Peeples and Stanfield have recruited an impressive executive leadership team and will honor local heart survivor TJ Moore at the 2022 Dalton Heart Ball on Saturday at The Farm. The Heart Ball unites the community in celebrating progress toward equitable health and honoring survivors of heart disease and stroke.
“The American Heart Association is honored to have Bryan and Jane’s passion and leadership to help raise critical funds and advance the science that will lead to longer, healthier lives for all,” said Emily Niespodziany, executive director of the American Heart Association.
This year’s Dalton Heart Ball is sponsored by Carpets of Dalton/Furniture of Dalton, Engineered Floors, Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, Alliant Health Plans, Hamilton Health Care System, Oriental Weavers, Phenix Flooring and Shaw.
To learn more about the Heart Ball, call (423) 763-4406.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.