Those pennies being collected on most purchases in Whitfield County have added up during the past few months, resulting in several new facilities that will soon be ready to use.
Leading the way is a $6 million total renovation of the 1961 portion of the Whitfield County Courthouse, along with a new recreation park on the south end of the county and a new building for the Animal Shelter — with all of the projects expected to be completed by May.
“We feel really good about getting these projects finished during a time when supply-chain and employee issues have been concerns for our contractors,” County Engineer Kent Benson said in early March as he watched construction in progress on the courthouse. “We did face some delays, but for the quality of the facilities we’ll be getting, a few extra months ultimately seems like a small price to pay.”
Riverbend Park
Slated for completion by the end of March is the new Riverbend Park, which will provide recreational opportunities for children and adults in the south end of the county for decades.
Officials have big plans to celebrate the new park, located at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass, with grand opening ceremonies on Friday, April 8. Activities will include a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the Crossen Community Center at 4 p.m., followed by public tours of the entire park beginning at 5:30 p.m. and an exhibition softball game between county employees and the USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, at 7 p.m. A youth baseball tournament is slated the next day, with the USA Patriots facing off against an organized men’s softball team at 7:30 p.m.
The county Board of Commissioners voted to name the community center in honor of Roger Crossen, a former longtime director of the Recreation Department and a county commissioner at the time of his death in December 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
“Roger would be so proud of this facility,” current Parks and Recreation Director Brian Chastain said after watching the basketball court floors being sanded inside the Crossen Community Center. “He just always gave back to his community, and I don’t think many people can find a negative word to say about him. We’re very proud to have Roger’s name on the building. Roger hired me at the Recreation Department years ago, and he was always my mentor and taught me right from wrong about recreation.”
Having three main parks across the county was a “big goal” of Crossen’s, according to Chastain.
That dream will soon come to fruition with the opening of Riverbend Park, located on 75 acres of land near Southeast Whitfield High School and funded by the county’s portion of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020.
The 30,000-square-foot community center will house two gyms, two community meeting rooms, staff offices and a walking trail around the top of the gym, “which is something we’ve never had,” Chastain said.
The park will also feature a FIFA-size soccer field with permanent seating for 1,500 spectators, as well as portable seating for another 500-600 people that can be moved to different fields as needed.
Also included are two soccer/football fields, four multipurpose fields (for baseball, softball, soccer and football) and a covered pavilion on the back of the community center.
“We’ve also got a walking path around the big soccer field,” Chastain said, “to go along with the walking trail around the top of the gym and sidewalks throughout the park. We anticipate we’ll have inside walkers in the mornings when it’s cold and rainy, and outside walkers in the afternoons when the sun’s out.”
He also praised Benson for his efforts in helping design a new traffic signal that should allow easier access to the park from the south bypass.
The opening of the park comes when the Recreation Department is already attracting record numbers of participants, Chastain said.
“We just concluded our spring registration,” he said, “and we’re up 14 soccer teams from last year and we’re up 15 baseball and softball teams. So we’ve got 300-plus kids more than last year. Our program every year seems to break a participation record, so we’d like to think we’re doing something right. Our goal is all about the kids and the community. That’s what we focus on first.”
Chastain is also proud of the fact the 12 full-time staff members at the Recreation Department are able to provide so many services to the community while accounting for just 2% of the county’s total budget.
He said the new park will also allow the Recreation Department to expand its services, including youth volleyball, adult 3-on-3 basketball, softball, pickleball and more.
“We haven’t really done a lot with adult sports in the past because we didn’t have the facilities,” he said. “But this new park will allow us to offer more for adults.”
Animal Shelter
Work is also nearly finished on a new 1,800-square-foot building for the Animal Shelter at 156 Gillespie Drive, allowing space for office staff, an exam room and a “bonding room,” where visitors can become acquainted with a dog or cat before making a decision on adoption. Also inside the building will be as many as 20 stainless steel kennel cages provided through a $30,000 grant from the Atlanta Animal Shelter. An exercise area for the animals is also planned, complete with authentic fire hydrants provided by Dalton Utilities.
Courthouse work
Crews from Multiplex Construction are in the final two months of their renovation work on the old part of the courthouse that was constructed in 1961 and then hidden behind a matching brick facade when the remaining two-thirds of the facility was built in 2006, Benson said.
“Work should be done by the end of April,” he said. “We originally thought we would be finished in February. Two months late is never what you want. But considering the times we’ve been living through, we’ve really been fortunate, and our contractor has done a good job of ordering materials ahead of time and having them here when needed. They’ve also had to battle a lot of employee turnover. Even part of the delay wasn’t really a delay; the demo(lition) turned out to be more complicated than we thought because of past renovations we didn’t know about so it took about a month longer. Considering all that, a two-month delay is about as good as you could hope for.”
Once completed, the ground floor will house the Public Defender’s Office as well as a new sallyport that will allow inmates to be securely moved from a sheriff’s vehicle driven inside the building via a new elevator to the courtroom on the top floor.
The middle floor will include a portion of the District Attorney’s Office, a public meeting room for the county commission and storage of election voting machines, as well as a space for future expansion of judicial functions to be decided later by the judges.
On the top floor, the juror assembly room will be rebuilt in its former location, but at the request of the judges, the main courtroom is the only part of the building that isn’t being renovated, other than the installation of new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and sprinkler systems.
Reflecting on the Riverbend Park and courthouse projects, Benson said the county worked “really hard” in 2020 to get the two projects under contract before the end of the year “because we really didn’t know what inflation was going to do. The total cost for the courthouse renovations was $6 million, and unless we have a change order come along, it looks like we’re going to come in about $200,000 under budget.
“$6 million is a lot of money, but now a third of the courthouse is a brand new building except for the frame, which was concrete cast in place so a new one wouldn’t be any better. So we’ve got a brand new building with a brand new roof (an earlier project that cost about $1.25 million) for a total of $7.25 million, and the other two-thirds of the courthouse cost $36 million back in 2006. I think that’s a pretty good value.”
